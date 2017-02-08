Carthage College to build $21.5 million residence hall

Project could break ground this summer [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

February 08, 2017, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/08/carthage-college-to-build-21-5-million-residence-hall/

Carthage College is planning to build a new $21.5 million, 43,000-square-foot residence hall on its campus to accommodate a planned increase in undergraduate enrollment.

The new eight-story building will house up to 126 students and will connect the Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls. The college, located in Kenosha, plans to increase traditional undergraduate enrollment from the current 2,600 to 2,700 by 2019.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Crews could break ground on the project this summer with the residence hall welcoming its first students in 2018. The top six floors of the building will be dedicated to suite-style housing and the bottom two will be dedicated to shared student, relaxation and programming spaces.

“College seekers want to find that place they can call home away from home while they pursue their education,” said Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions. “Shared experiences from living in the residence halls help to shape a Carthage education.”

No name has been given to the new residence hall.

Ash Lettow of Workshop Architects designed the tower, working with Carthage to identify a mix of gathering areas. Each space could take on a distinct identity, inviting quiet study and reflection, gaming, group collaboration, or cooking.

The project will require the removal of an outdoor basketball court, but a drop-off traffic circle, walkways and patio seating will be added.

Carthage College is planning to build a new $21.5 million, 43,000-square-foot residence hall on its campus to accommodate a planned increase in undergraduate enrollment.

The new eight-story building will house up to 126 students and will connect the Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls. The college, located in Kenosha, plans to increase traditional undergraduate enrollment from the current 2,600 to 2,700 by 2019.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Crews could break ground on the project this summer with the residence hall welcoming its first students in 2018. The top six floors of the building will be dedicated to suite-style housing and the bottom two will be dedicated to shared student, relaxation and programming spaces.

“College seekers want to find that place they can call home away from home while they pursue their education,” said Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions. “Shared experiences from living in the residence halls help to shape a Carthage education.”

No name has been given to the new residence hall.

Ash Lettow of Workshop Architects designed the tower, working with Carthage to identify a mix of gathering areas. Each space could take on a distinct identity, inviting quiet study and reflection, gaming, group collaboration, or cooking.

The project will require the removal of an outdoor basketball court, but a drop-off traffic circle, walkways and patio seating will be added.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm