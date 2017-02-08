Carthage College to build $21.5 million residence hall

Carthage College is planning to build a new $21.5 million, 43,000-square-foot residence hall on its campus to accommodate a planned increase in undergraduate enrollment.

The new eight-story building will house up to 126 students and will connect the Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls. The college, located in Kenosha, plans to increase traditional undergraduate enrollment from the current 2,600 to 2,700 by 2019.

Crews could break ground on the project this summer with the residence hall welcoming its first students in 2018. The top six floors of the building will be dedicated to suite-style housing and the bottom two will be dedicated to shared student, relaxation and programming spaces.

“College seekers want to find that place they can call home away from home while they pursue their education,” said Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions. “Shared experiences from living in the residence halls help to shape a Carthage education.”

No name has been given to the new residence hall.

Ash Lettow of Workshop Architects designed the tower, working with Carthage to identify a mix of gathering areas. Each space could take on a distinct identity, inviting quiet study and reflection, gaming, group collaboration, or cooking.

The project will require the removal of an outdoor basketball court, but a drop-off traffic circle, walkways and patio seating will be added.