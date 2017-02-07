Wisconsin solar industry jobs up 45% since 2015

State ranks 26th nationally in solar jobs

February 07, 2017, 1:07 PM

Wisconsin’s solar industry employs 2,813 workers across installation, manufacturing, sales and distribution, project development, and related sector employment, according to The Solar Foundation, which released the national and state-by-state results of its annual “Solar Jobs Census.”

The Census reported 45 percent growth in Wisconsin solar jobs over 2015 numbers (1,941 jobs), after showing little growth between 2014 and 2015.

solar-panel3-shutterstock

Nationally, the industry saw 25 percent growth in solar jobs last year, with more than 260,000 Americans now working in the solar sector, up from 208,859 in 2015. It was the fourth consecutive year with more than 20 percent growth.

Wisconsin’s rankings amongst all states were largely unchanged. Wisconsin placed 26th nationally for both the number of solar jobs in the state (same as 2015), and 26th nationally in solar jobs per capita (up one spot from 27th last year).

“Solar energy is a growth industry and it is outstanding to see Wisconsin-based businesses adding jobs to meet the demand for increased solar installations in Wisconsin and throughout the country,” said Tyler Huebner, RENEW Wisconsin’s executive director. “But Wisconsin’s solar energy job growth potential has just begun to be tapped. Solar makes up less than 1 percent of Wisconsin’s electricity production. This growth industry could be propelled by improved policies to unlock its true potential, including fair compensation for grid-connected solar, clarity on third-party financing opportunities, and simplified procedures for connecting solar to the local utility grid.”

