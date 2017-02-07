UnitedHealthcare offering grants to support care for people with disabilities

UHC will give out grants ranging from $20,000 to $30,000

February 07, 2017, 12:21 PM

UnitedHealthcare is accepting proposals from nonprofits and government agencies seeking grants to support long-term care services for Wisconsin residents with disabilities.Donation-Shutterstock-2016-06-24-Flight

The available grants range in size from $20,000 to $30,000 and will be paid out to support a program or one-time project over 12 months.

“We recognize the health challenges facing many people in our state, and welcome the opportunity to partner with community-based organizations and nonprofits to improve the health and independence of Wisconsinites with disabilities,” said Ellen Sexton, chief executive officer of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin.

The programs and initiatives chosen to receive grants must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • promotes equal access to long-term services for people with disabilities
  • provides family support that includes information on alternative care models, family-led future planning and additional resources/advocacy groups
  • uses or develops new health technology to help address social isolation or better connect people with disabilities to medical providers.

UHC will accept proposals from Wisconsin-based nonprofits, Federally Qualified Health Centers and government agencies. Interested organizations can receive the full request for proposal by contacting communitygrants@uhc.com.

The deadline to submit proposals is March 10. The organizations selected to receive grants will be notified by May 31.

