Chicago-based U.S. Cellular says it invested $47.1 million in its Wisconsin network in 2016, including $8.4 million in the Milwaukee area.

The company said it is also updating its retail stores. In Wisconsin, six U.S. Cellular retail locations were opened or redesigned in 2016, and the company said it invested $763,868 in those stores.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to provide the best wireless experience for our customers whether they are in our store, talking with our customer care team or using their devices whenever and wherever they want,” said John Heimsch, director of sales in for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. “We will continue to invest in every aspect of our customers’ experience, including in the neighborhoods and communities that they and we call home.”

Also, 2016 was the second year that U.S. Cellular focused its philanthropic efforts on STEM-focused education for youth with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National 4-H Council. The company donated $1.3 million to these organizations, with $155,000 of that donation going directly to local clubs in Wisconsin.