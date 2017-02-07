U.S. Cellular invested $8.4 million in Milwaukee area in 2016

Part of $47.1 million company spent to upgrade state network last year

by

February 07, 2017, 10:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/07/u-s-cellular-invested-8-4-million-in-milwaukee-area-in-2016/

Chicago-based U.S. Cellular says it invested $47.1 million in its Wisconsin network in 2016, including $8.4 million in the Milwaukee area.

Smartphone-App-shutterstock-2017-01-27

The company said it is also updating its retail stores. In Wisconsin, six U.S. Cellular retail locations were opened or redesigned in 2016, and the company said it invested $763,868 in those stores.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to provide the best wireless experience for our customers whether they are in our store, talking with our customer care team or using their devices whenever and wherever they want,” said John Heimsch, director of sales in for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. “We will continue to invest in every aspect of our customers’ experience, including in the neighborhoods and communities that they and we call home.”

Also, 2016 was the second year that U.S. Cellular focused its philanthropic efforts on STEM-focused education for youth with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National 4-H Council. The company donated $1.3 million to these organizations, with $155,000 of that donation going directly to local clubs in Wisconsin.

Chicago-based U.S. Cellular says it invested $47.1 million in its Wisconsin network in 2016, including $8.4 million in the Milwaukee area.

Smartphone-App-shutterstock-2017-01-27

The company said it is also updating its retail stores. In Wisconsin, six U.S. Cellular retail locations were opened or redesigned in 2016, and the company said it invested $763,868 in those stores.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to provide the best wireless experience for our customers whether they are in our store, talking with our customer care team or using their devices whenever and wherever they want,” said John Heimsch, director of sales in for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. “We will continue to invest in every aspect of our customers’ experience, including in the neighborhoods and communities that they and we call home.”

Also, 2016 was the second year that U.S. Cellular focused its philanthropic efforts on STEM-focused education for youth with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the National 4-H Council. The company donated $1.3 million to these organizations, with $155,000 of that donation going directly to local clubs in Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm