Report Exec moving to Oak Creek, plans to add 30 jobs

Report Exec, a software company founded by a former Oak Creek police officer will move from Franklin to Oak Creek and plans to add 30 jobs over the next three years.

The company’s software is used in incident reporting and safety management and helps produce more efficient and accurate public safety incident reports. Report Exec grew by 27 percent last year and has more than 1,200 customers worldwide.

“Staying in the Oak Creek area was vitally important to the founder of Report Exec, Sean Mars,” said Nick Kehoe, Report Exec president. “Sean’s career began in Oak Creek as a police officer, so being able to bring this business into the city where it all started really just made a lot of sense.”

Formerly known as Competitive Edge Software, Report Exec was founded in 1995. The company currently has 55 employees and will operate from 13,000-square-feet at 7625 S. Howell Ave. The facility was once home to the Oak Creek Police Department.

“Returning to this building means everything to (Mars),” Kehoe said. “To come back where it all started is very special”

Mars purchased the building in May for $1.05 million, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $906,900, according to county records.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the move and expansion with up to $170,000 in tax credits over three years for the creation of 30 new jobs. The actual amount of the credits will depend on the number of jobs created.

“Report Exec’s story underscores WEDC’s commitment to providing Wisconsin entrepreneurs with the resources they need to launch and grow their businesses,” said Tricia Braun, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC. “Our investments in Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem help set the trajectory for startups to scale new heights similar to what Report Exec has achieved.”