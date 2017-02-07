Production impact of potential Mexico tariffs unclear, Meeusen says

Badger Meter reports revenue, net income records

by

February 07, 2017, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/07/production-impact-of-potential-mexico-tariffs-unclear-meeusen-says/

Rich Meeusen says it’s too soon to know if potential tariff and tax changes would force Badger Meter Inc. to bring work back to the United States from Mexico .

The chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Brown Deer-based water meter manufacturer said the company has the capacity to bring some manufacturing back to the U.S. if the move was financially justified by any tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The company currently manufacturers components for its residential water meters in the U.S. and sends the parts to a 181,300-square-foot facility in Nogales, Mexico for final assembly. Larger commercial water meters are manufactured at the company’s Brown Deer headquarters.

Meeusen said the fact that the company is exporting components and importing a final product is an important distinction on how the business would be treated. He also noted there is no clarity on what is being proposed and it would be premature to speculate.

“We could bring some production back if we had to,” he said, although he noted U.S. assembly would come with higher labor costs. “We would automate, we would never do it the way we would in Mexico.”

Meeusen said when the company has previously done U.S. assembly the process was highly automated and used about one-tenth of the labor.

Uncertainty about future government actions was one of the potential headwinds the company highlighted for 2017, while Meeusen said he was also optimistic about the possibility of stronger economic growth in North America and potential opportunities in the Middle East.

The company reported records for revenue, net income and earnings in 2016, although topline results were down slightly in the fourth quarter.

For the year, Badger Meter had net income of $32.3 million, a 24.5 percent increase over 2015, and earnings increased from 90 cents to $1.11 per diluted share. Revenue was also up 4.3 percent to $393.8 million.

The company reported a 2.8 percent drop in revenue during the fourth quarter to $93.1 million, which Meeusen attributed to lower international sales and weakness in flow instrumentation markets, including oil and gas. He said domestic municipal water sales were strong, helping to offset those weak points.

Badger Meter did improve net income during the quarter by 11.5 percent to $6.1 million and earnings increased from 19 to 21 cents per diluted share.

“Despite some headwinds in material costs, 2017 is off to a good start. We are optimistic about the continued growth of our successful new products in the municipal water market and believe the flow instrumentation market may be recovering,” Meeusen said.

Rich Meeusen says it’s too soon to know if potential tariff and tax changes would force Badger Meter Inc. to bring work back to the United States from Mexico .

The chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Brown Deer-based water meter manufacturer said the company has the capacity to bring some manufacturing back to the U.S. if the move was financially justified by any tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The company currently manufacturers components for its residential water meters in the U.S. and sends the parts to a 181,300-square-foot facility in Nogales, Mexico for final assembly. Larger commercial water meters are manufactured at the company’s Brown Deer headquarters.

Meeusen said the fact that the company is exporting components and importing a final product is an important distinction on how the business would be treated. He also noted there is no clarity on what is being proposed and it would be premature to speculate.

“We could bring some production back if we had to,” he said, although he noted U.S. assembly would come with higher labor costs. “We would automate, we would never do it the way we would in Mexico.”

Meeusen said when the company has previously done U.S. assembly the process was highly automated and used about one-tenth of the labor.

Uncertainty about future government actions was one of the potential headwinds the company highlighted for 2017, while Meeusen said he was also optimistic about the possibility of stronger economic growth in North America and potential opportunities in the Middle East.

The company reported records for revenue, net income and earnings in 2016, although topline results were down slightly in the fourth quarter.

For the year, Badger Meter had net income of $32.3 million, a 24.5 percent increase over 2015, and earnings increased from 90 cents to $1.11 per diluted share. Revenue was also up 4.3 percent to $393.8 million.

The company reported a 2.8 percent drop in revenue during the fourth quarter to $93.1 million, which Meeusen attributed to lower international sales and weakness in flow instrumentation markets, including oil and gas. He said domestic municipal water sales were strong, helping to offset those weak points.

Badger Meter did improve net income during the quarter by 11.5 percent to $6.1 million and earnings increased from 19 to 21 cents per diluted share.

“Despite some headwinds in material costs, 2017 is off to a good start. We are optimistic about the continued growth of our successful new products in the municipal water market and believe the flow instrumentation market may be recovering,” Meeusen said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm