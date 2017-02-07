Milwaukee startup launches MealSteals for Business marketing app

MealSteals plans to expand into Chicago in late March

by

February 07, 2017, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/07/milwaukee-startup-launches-mealsteals-for-business-marketing-app/

Milwaukee-based startup called Samezies LLC, which runs a mobile app for deal-hunters called MealSteals, launched a separate app on Tuesday for business owners.

The app, called MealSteals for Business, is a platform business owners can use on a smartphone or tablet to manage daily or seasonal specials.  The specials they create using the platform will be seen by users of the MealSteals consumer-facing app, which already launched and is available in the App Store and Google Play.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The apps are meant to boost foot traffic for happy hours and nightly specials, while also connecting consumers to deals they may not have known about otherwise.

“Bars and restaurants can post a deal or event and within seconds, that deal can be seen by our growing audience of deal hunters,” said Brian Kopp, chief executive officer of MealSteals. “Our users explore Milwaukee through deals and businesses can experiment with different types of deals to draw these people in, as needed.”

Both apps are free, although Samezies does offer a paid premium account for business owners that gives them access to analytics tools to track engagement with deals and specials, as well as other tools meant to increase in-app exposure to promotions.

The startup said thousands of people had already downloaded its consumer-facing MealSteals app in the Milwaukee area. Samezies plans to expand its apps into the Chicago market in late March.

Milwaukee-based startup called Samezies LLC, which runs a mobile app for deal-hunters called MealSteals, launched a separate app on Tuesday for business owners.

The app, called MealSteals for Business, is a platform business owners can use on a smartphone or tablet to manage daily or seasonal specials.  The specials they create using the platform will be seen by users of the MealSteals consumer-facing app, which already launched and is available in the App Store and Google Play.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The apps are meant to boost foot traffic for happy hours and nightly specials, while also connecting consumers to deals they may not have known about otherwise.

“Bars and restaurants can post a deal or event and within seconds, that deal can be seen by our growing audience of deal hunters,” said Brian Kopp, chief executive officer of MealSteals. “Our users explore Milwaukee through deals and businesses can experiment with different types of deals to draw these people in, as needed.”

Both apps are free, although Samezies does offer a paid premium account for business owners that gives them access to analytics tools to track engagement with deals and specials, as well as other tools meant to increase in-app exposure to promotions.

The startup said thousands of people had already downloaded its consumer-facing MealSteals app in the Milwaukee area. Samezies plans to expand its apps into the Chicago market in late March.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm