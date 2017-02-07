Milwaukee startup launches MealSteals for Business marketing app

Milwaukee-based startup called Samezies LLC, which runs a mobile app for deal-hunters called MealSteals, launched a separate app on Tuesday for business owners.

The app, called MealSteals for Business, is a platform business owners can use on a smartphone or tablet to manage daily or seasonal specials. The specials they create using the platform will be seen by users of the MealSteals consumer-facing app, which already launched and is available in the App Store and Google Play.

The apps are meant to boost foot traffic for happy hours and nightly specials, while also connecting consumers to deals they may not have known about otherwise.

“Bars and restaurants can post a deal or event and within seconds, that deal can be seen by our growing audience of deal hunters,” said Brian Kopp, chief executive officer of MealSteals. “Our users explore Milwaukee through deals and businesses can experiment with different types of deals to draw these people in, as needed.”

Both apps are free, although Samezies does offer a paid premium account for business owners that gives them access to analytics tools to track engagement with deals and specials, as well as other tools meant to increase in-app exposure to promotions.

The startup said thousands of people had already downloaded its consumer-facing MealSteals app in the Milwaukee area. Samezies plans to expand its apps into the Chicago market in late March.