WMC CEO Kurt Bauer elected to NAM board

Kurt Bauer, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, has been elected to the board of directors for the National Association of Manufacturers, the largest manufacturing association in the U.S.

Bauer will serve a two-year term, ending in December 2018. He has been in his role at the statewide chamber since 2011, and also sits on the Council of State Chambers of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Committee, the National Association of Manufacturers Political Action Committee, the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment, the Wisconsin Advisory Committee for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition and the Fix the Debt Wisconsin Steering Committee.

The NAM board chair is David Farr, chairman and CEO of Emerson. It has a 26-member executive committee and a 168-member board. Other Milwaukee-area NAM board members include Timothy Bailey of Racine-based S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Thomas Felmer of Milwaukee-based Brady Corp., Paul Grangaard of Port Washington-based Allen Edmonds Corp., Paul Jones of Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc., James Stern of Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. and Jeffrey Williams of Johnson Controls International PLC, which has its North American operational headquarters in Glendale.

“It is a privilege to be elected by my peers to this position,” Bauer said. “The National Association of Manufacturers is a powerful advocate for the manufacturing community. I look forward to working with them to advance an agenda that boosts the economy and creates high-quality jobs for Wisconsinites and others across the country.”