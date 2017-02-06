Wipfli acquires third company this year

Barefoot Technologies joins Wauwatosa firm

February 06, 2017, 1:49 PM

Wauwatosa-based Wipfli LLP has acquired Minneapolis-based Barefoot Technologies. This is the third company Wipfli has acquired in 2017.

Barefoot is a niche IT consulting firm founded in 2012 that offers development, integration, implementation, consulting and support for a platform called NetSuite. Wipfli offers accounting and business consulting services, including for the NetSuite platform. With the addition of Barefoot, it will expand its expertise in the area.

The Barefoot team will be rebranded as Wipfli and its three employees will move into Wipfli’s Minneapolis office.

“Barefoot Technologies has a strong track record of providing NetSuite services to businesses in the Upper Midwest,” said Ken Kortas, Wipfli Information Technology Consulting practice leader and partner. “This combination will expand our resources, enhance our services related to the NetSuite platform, strengthen our firm’s capabilities around e-commerce solutions, and deepen our offerings for job shops and inventory-based organizations.”

“This combination gives Barefoot Technologies the ability to share our expertise with an expanded client base, while giving our current clients access to the broad range of services provided by Wipfli,” said Mike Linton, co-founder of Barefoot Technologies. “We look forward to working together with the team at Wipfli to help our clients overcome business challenges today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

Wipfli has more than 1,800 employees at 44 offices in the U.S. and India. The company has been expanding rapidly over the past few years, mainly by acquisition. Read about its growth in a news report in today’s edition of BizTimes Milwaukee.

