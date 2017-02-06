S.C. Johnson launches rainforest conservation challenge

Racine-based S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. has launched a matching challenge to help conserve up to 10,000 acres of the Amazon rainforest.

The manufacturer of household products including Pledge, Glade, OFF! and Ziploc has partnered with Conservation International to provide the conservation match funding and promote awareness by sponsoring the distribution of a virtual reality film about the Amazon, “Under the Canopy.”

For every acre of rainforest protected by consumers through a $25 CI donation, S.C. Johnson will provide a match acre, up to 5,000 acres.

S.C. Johnson is a member of the Consumer Goods Forum, and has committed to net zero deforestation by 2020 through sustainable sourcing of pulp, paper, packaging and palm oil.

“The Amazon rainforest provides a wealth of ecosystem services that are critical for the sustenance of life on this planet…everything from fresh water and fresh air, to carbon sequestration and extraordinary biodiversity, even tourism and recreation,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of S.C. Johnson. “It is not only worth protecting, it is a necessity. We are delighted to help CI educate about and protect Amazonia.”

“When a household name like SC Johnson acts to protect the Amazon rainforest, people take notice,” said Peter Seligmann, chairman of the board and CEO of Conservation International. “With this new commitment, SC Johnson builds on a longstanding partnership with Conservation International to support conservation and sustainable development in Amazonia. Their investment in the rainforest is an investment in families everywhere.”