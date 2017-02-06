Pilot program tracks blood supply at Children’s Hospital

RFID used to monitor inventory

by

February 06, 2017, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/06/pilot-program-tracks-blood-supply-at-childrens-hospital/

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is the site of a pilot program tracking blood bags throughout the hospital, aimed at helping health care professional optimize their available blood supply.

BloodCenterofWisconsin-2016-05-24-Flight

The BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Fresenius Kabi, a German firm with U.S headquarters in Lake Zurich, Illinois, are partnering on the project.

Specialized radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are applied to blood bags before they are sent to hospitals, allowing them to be tracked as they move through the hospital to the point they are used to treat patients. Using RFID allows blood centers and hospitals to quickly share information on inventory.

Children’s Hospital said it is the first pediatric hospital in the country to use RFID tracking in the area of transfusion medicine.

“This innovative approach to tracking our hospital’s blood supply will provide visibility to the location, usage and inventory status of our blood products,” said Dr. Jason Jarzembowski, medical director of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin laboratory. “We can better manage our blood supply and plan for what is needed – optimizing the use of the life-saving gifts by blood donors.”

Dean Gregory, president, medical devices, for Fresenius Kabi in North America, said the technology, called “CompoTrace” is designed to improve the supply chain.

“Getting the right blood products to the right patient more efficiently helps to reduce costs, which is a critical priority in health care today,” Gregory said.

The pilot program began in October and will conclude this month. Fresenius Kabi is planning similar projects at other hospitals throughout the year.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is the site of a pilot program tracking blood bags throughout the hospital, aimed at helping health care professional optimize their available blood supply.

BloodCenterofWisconsin-2016-05-24-Flight

The BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Fresenius Kabi, a German firm with U.S headquarters in Lake Zurich, Illinois, are partnering on the project.

Specialized radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are applied to blood bags before they are sent to hospitals, allowing them to be tracked as they move through the hospital to the point they are used to treat patients. Using RFID allows blood centers and hospitals to quickly share information on inventory.

Children’s Hospital said it is the first pediatric hospital in the country to use RFID tracking in the area of transfusion medicine.

“This innovative approach to tracking our hospital’s blood supply will provide visibility to the location, usage and inventory status of our blood products,” said Dr. Jason Jarzembowski, medical director of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin laboratory. “We can better manage our blood supply and plan for what is needed – optimizing the use of the life-saving gifts by blood donors.”

Dean Gregory, president, medical devices, for Fresenius Kabi in North America, said the technology, called “CompoTrace” is designed to improve the supply chain.

“Getting the right blood products to the right patient more efficiently helps to reduce costs, which is a critical priority in health care today,” Gregory said.

The pilot program began in October and will conclude this month. Fresenius Kabi is planning similar projects at other hospitals throughout the year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm