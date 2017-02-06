Luke Bryan added to Summerfest headliner lineup

Will play American Family Insurance Amphitheather

by

February 06, 2017, 1:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/06/luke-bryan-added-to-summerfest-headliner-lineup/

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. today announced that country artist Luke Bryan will be a headliner at Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on June 29.

Country music star Luke Bryan will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on July 7 during Summerfest.

Country music star Luke Bryan will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater June 29.

Bryan, who has sold more than 10 million albums and has had 17 singles at No. 1, will play with special guests Brothers Osborne at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This is the fourth time he has played a headliner spot at Summerfest. The previous three were sold out. Tickets for the 2017 show go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

This year is the 50th edition of Summerfest, an 11-day event billed as the world’s largest music festival. This year’s Summerfest will run from June 28 to July 2 and July 4 to July 9 from noon to midnight.

Other 2017 headliners include Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers for two nights, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and P!nk.

Last month, Summerfest announced its new American Family Insurance name sponsorship and the Madison-based company’s plans to sponsor a new amphitheater on its grounds in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, with construction slated to begin in 2019. The festival also plans to build a new U.S. Cellular-sponsored stage at the north end of the Henry Maier Festival Park by 2018.

News

