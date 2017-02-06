Incorporating user-generated content into your social strategy

User-generated content is any form of content that is created by unpaid contributors and made available via social media. UGC can include photos, videos, blogs, posts, tweets, testimonials or other media. Adding UGC to your social media strategy is an effective tactic for businesses because it shows your product or service in use, provides authentic and natural testimonials, and involves your fans.

Keep it real

UGC is one of the best ways to show real people using your product or service, especially if you don’t have the budget for a photo or video shoot. Asking your social media fans to tag your company in their social media posts or creating a unique hashtag campaign to gather UGC are easy and effective ways to incorporate this type of content into your strategy. Retweet a compelling tweet about your brand, or use Repost App to share a fan’s Instagram picture of your product.

Authenticity is key

Today’s consumers want to engage with brands and companies they find authentic. That means creating transparent campaigns with real people and genuine content and ideals. It’s about building trust and relatability, rather than passive advertising. People crave stories that are original and compelling and if they don’t find that in your brand, they’ll go elsewhere. UGC is authentic, reliable and honest – and it just works.

Fan love

Consumers love to share content about products and services they’re passionate about; whether it’s to build connections with other fans, share their experiences, or enter a giveaway or contest for the chance to win a prize. Fans also love being featured on the social media pages of brands they follow and are likely to share their feature with their friends, further expanding your reach and engagement.

By adding UGC to your social media strategy, you’ll see growth in engaged followers who may even turn into loyal brand ambassadors.

-Amanda Wambold is a senior social media strategist at Waukesha-based branding agency z2.