HSI Properties scales back size of Cedarburg multifamily development

St. Francis Borgia Property proposal reduced from 98 units to 69

by

February 06, 2017, 11:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/06/hsi-properties-scales-back-size-of-cedarburg-multifamily-development/

Brookfield-based development firm HSI Properties has scaled back its plans for an apartment development in Cedarburg’s historic district after hearing residents’ and the common council’s lukewarm reception to the original plan in November.

Rednering of Arabelle townhome in Cederaburg

Rendering of Arabelle townhome in Cederaburg

The new proposal to develop three apartment buildings near St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, one of the Cedarburg’s most recognizable historic buildings, is about 30 percent less dense than what was originally proposed; now totaling 69 units instead of 98, according to plans submitted to the city.

The development, called Arrabelle, includes keeping the existing St. Francis Borgia Church, 375 Covered Bridge Road, and its 40 parking stalls intact and razing the existing school on the property.

One of the major changes to the project is reducing the size of a three-story, 28-unit apartment building to a two-story townhouse building with nine-units.

A second two- and three-story building includes 32 units and a third two- and three-story building would have 28 units.

Tony DeRosa, executive vice president with HSI Properties, believes the reception to the new plan will be favorable.

“These are beautiful buildings and housing for the people of Cedarburg,” DeRosa said. “This will appeal to empty nesters, snow birds and people who live here but no longer want the burden of owning a home.”

The one and two-bedroom units will rent for $1,200 to $2,000 a month. This would be the first apartment project in Cedarburg in at least 15 years, DeRosa said.

“There is a huge supply and demand imbalance not being met here,” DeRosa said. “A lot of people have asked what this compares to in the community, but there is nothing like this in Cedarburg. What I love about this property is its proximity to downtown Cedarburg. The walkability and location make it a unique appeal to the demographic that will live here.”

The plan commission will discuss the proposed rezoning for the project on March 6. A public hearing will be held March 13 on the changes at the Community Center Gym, W63 N641 Washington Ave.

Brookfield-based development firm HSI Properties has scaled back its plans for an apartment development in Cedarburg’s historic district after hearing residents’ and the common council’s lukewarm reception to the original plan in November.

Rednering of Arabelle townhome in Cederaburg

Rendering of Arabelle townhome in Cederaburg

The new proposal to develop three apartment buildings near St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, one of the Cedarburg’s most recognizable historic buildings, is about 30 percent less dense than what was originally proposed; now totaling 69 units instead of 98, according to plans submitted to the city.

The development, called Arrabelle, includes keeping the existing St. Francis Borgia Church, 375 Covered Bridge Road, and its 40 parking stalls intact and razing the existing school on the property.

One of the major changes to the project is reducing the size of a three-story, 28-unit apartment building to a two-story townhouse building with nine-units.

A second two- and three-story building includes 32 units and a third two- and three-story building would have 28 units.

Tony DeRosa, executive vice president with HSI Properties, believes the reception to the new plan will be favorable.

“These are beautiful buildings and housing for the people of Cedarburg,” DeRosa said. “This will appeal to empty nesters, snow birds and people who live here but no longer want the burden of owning a home.”

The one and two-bedroom units will rent for $1,200 to $2,000 a month. This would be the first apartment project in Cedarburg in at least 15 years, DeRosa said.

“There is a huge supply and demand imbalance not being met here,” DeRosa said. “A lot of people have asked what this compares to in the community, but there is nothing like this in Cedarburg. What I love about this property is its proximity to downtown Cedarburg. The walkability and location make it a unique appeal to the demographic that will live here.”

The plan commission will discuss the proposed rezoning for the project on March 6. A public hearing will be held March 13 on the changes at the Community Center Gym, W63 N641 Washington Ave.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm