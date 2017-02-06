HSI Properties scales back size of Cedarburg multifamily development

Brookfield-based development firm HSI Properties has scaled back its plans for an apartment development in Cedarburg’s historic district after hearing residents’ and the common council’s lukewarm reception to the original plan in November.

The new proposal to develop three apartment buildings near St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, one of the Cedarburg’s most recognizable historic buildings, is about 30 percent less dense than what was originally proposed; now totaling 69 units instead of 98, according to plans submitted to the city.

The development, called Arrabelle, includes keeping the existing St. Francis Borgia Church, 375 Covered Bridge Road, and its 40 parking stalls intact and razing the existing school on the property.

One of the major changes to the project is reducing the size of a three-story, 28-unit apartment building to a two-story townhouse building with nine-units.

A second two- and three-story building includes 32 units and a third two- and three-story building would have 28 units.

Tony DeRosa, executive vice president with HSI Properties, believes the reception to the new plan will be favorable.

“These are beautiful buildings and housing for the people of Cedarburg,” DeRosa said. “This will appeal to empty nesters, snow birds and people who live here but no longer want the burden of owning a home.”

The one and two-bedroom units will rent for $1,200 to $2,000 a month. This would be the first apartment project in Cedarburg in at least 15 years, DeRosa said.

“There is a huge supply and demand imbalance not being met here,” DeRosa said. “A lot of people have asked what this compares to in the community, but there is nothing like this in Cedarburg. What I love about this property is its proximity to downtown Cedarburg. The walkability and location make it a unique appeal to the demographic that will live here.”

The plan commission will discuss the proposed rezoning for the project on March 6. A public hearing will be held March 13 on the changes at the Community Center Gym, W63 N641 Washington Ave.