St. Marcus Ministries hires new executive director

Fred Lautz, managing partner of Quarles & Brady, selected to lead organization

February 03, 2017, 10:29 AM

St. Marcus Ministries has appointed Fred Lautz, managing partner of Quarles & Brady, its new executive director.

Lautz will continue in a limited role at Quarles & Brady through Sept. 30 while settling into his new position at St. Marcus.

St. Marcus Ministries includes St. Marcus School — a Christian college-prep school that enrolls around 900 students in facilities at 2215 N. Palmer St. and 2669 N. Richards St. in Milwaukee — and St. Marcus Lutheran Church. The majority of St. Marcus students are low-income African Americans.

As executive director, Lautz is expected to work to improve organizational and operational systems.

“I am convinced that most of Milwaukee’s urban problems are caused by lack of access to quality education for so many of our children,” Lautz said. “The terrific work that St. Marcus is doing to reach more of Milwaukee’s children with an opportunity for a quality, Christ-centered education is too compelling to resist supporting. When we can add to that the opportunity to bring to these children (and potentially their families) and the broader community the knowledge of their Savior, I can’t help but be passionate and all in.”

Lautz earned a bachelor’s degree in math and physics in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse. During a six-year career as a high school math and science teacher, Lautz earned a master’s degree in education and professional development at UW—La Crosse and then eventually decided to change careers and enrolled in law school at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

“We are excited to officially welcome Fred at a time when St. Marcus’ work is so critical for our city’s children and families,” said St. Marcus School Superintendent Henry Tyson. “His work in urban education and business experience will provide St. Marcus with the guidance and resources that are necessary to further partner and collaborate with the community to bring about transformational change.”

