Harley execs talk trade, manufacturing with Trump

Executives from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. met with President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House.

The meeting came after a planned trip to Milwaukee by Trump was cancelled, according to news reports. Several reports indicated the trip was cancelled because of Harley’s concerns about protests, but company and administration officials have said no visit was ever official set.

Thursday’s visit included a photo opportunity with Harley motorcycles in front of the White House and a luncheon with executives, steelworkers and machinists. BizTimes Milwaukee’s media partner WISN-TV Channel 12 has more on the visit.