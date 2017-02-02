WEC Energy Group to pay $230 million for natural gas company

Bluewater Gas Holding owns large underground storage facility

by

February 02, 2017, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/02/wec-energy-group-to-pay-230-million-for-natural-gas-company/

Milwaukee-based utility company WEC Energy Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Bluewater Gas Holding LLC for $230 million.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Bluewater Gas Holding is a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., a Houston-based energy company. It serves mainly Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. pipeline and utility marketers seeking seasonal storage.

WEC Energy signed the acquisition agreement with Bluewater, which owns an underground natural gas storage facility in St. Clair County, Michigan, on Jan. 20, said Allen Leverett, president and chief executive officer of WEC, in a call with analysts after the company’s earnings were released Wednesday.

“This facility can provide approximately one-third of the storage needs of our natural gas distribution companies in Wisconsin,” Leverett said.

The acquisition agreement provides for long-term service agreements for each of WEC’s three Wisconsin natural gas companies. WEC plans to file a request for a declaratory ruling with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Friday, a spokesperson said.

“In this request, we will ask the commission to confirm that it’s reasonable for our Wisconsin gas utilities to enter into these transactions,” Leverett said. “I believe this investment will bring very meaningful customer benefits.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Milwaukee-based utility company WEC Energy Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Bluewater Gas Holding LLC for $230 million.

WEC Energy Group headquarters building

WEC Energy Group’s Milwaukee corporate headquarters.

Bluewater Gas Holding is a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., a Houston-based energy company. It serves mainly Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. pipeline and utility marketers seeking seasonal storage.

WEC Energy signed the acquisition agreement with Bluewater, which owns an underground natural gas storage facility in St. Clair County, Michigan, on Jan. 20, said Allen Leverett, president and chief executive officer of WEC, in a call with analysts after the company’s earnings were released Wednesday.

“This facility can provide approximately one-third of the storage needs of our natural gas distribution companies in Wisconsin,” Leverett said.

The acquisition agreement provides for long-term service agreements for each of WEC’s three Wisconsin natural gas companies. WEC plans to file a request for a declaratory ruling with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Friday, a spokesperson said.

“In this request, we will ask the commission to confirm that it’s reasonable for our Wisconsin gas utilities to enter into these transactions,” Leverett said. “I believe this investment will bring very meaningful customer benefits.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm