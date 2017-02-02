Miller Park job fairs seek more than 100 hires

Performance Clean LLC will host two job fairs, on Friday and Saturday, to hire more than 100 employees for roles cleaning Miller Park this baseball season.

The company is contracted to provide janitorial services at Miller Park and other sports and entertainment venues in the area.

The job fairs will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park. Applicants are to enter the stadium through the Clock Tower Entrance. Questions can be directed to 414-902-4780.

In addition, Waukesha County Technical College’s Workforce Development Center is hosting an upcoming job fair that will welcome more than 120 employers and more than 700 candidates.

The Workforce Development Center job fair will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at WCTC’s S Building Gymnasium, 800 Main St. in Pewaukee.

The fair is free to job seekers and open to the public. Represented industries will include customer service, health care, hospitality, information technology, logistics, manufacturing and sales, among other sectors.

More information about the fair and preparation workshops is available on the Workforce Development Center’s website.

Job fairs have become more common in the southeastern Wisconsin area as the state’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.0 percent.