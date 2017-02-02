Madison architectural firm to open Milwaukee office

Madison architectural firm Joseph Lee & Associates, LLC plans to open a Milwaukee office in the city’s Historic Third Ward.

The company has leased 2,146 square feet at 311 E. Chicago St. According to the company’s website, plans are to open a Milwaukee office and JLA is hiring for both the Madison and Milwaukee offices.

JLA Architects was founded in 2007. The firm’s portfolio of projects include the Sun Prairie Ice Arena and the Brooks & Dayton Student Housing project at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

JLA officials could not be reached for comment.