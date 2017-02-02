Kohler acquires UK power plant builder

Kohler-based Kohler Co. today announced it has acquired Liverpool, England-based Clarke Energy Ltd. The terms of the transaction, which closed on Jan. 31, were not disclosed.

Clarke is a global provider of engineering, construction, installation and maintenance of power plants that use gas engines. It is a GE reciprocating engines distributor in 19 countries. Clarke has more than 1,100 employees at service locations around the world, all of whom will be retained in the integration, a spokesperson said.

Kohler is an international company founded in 1873 that is best known for its kitchen and bath lines. It also manufactures engines and power systems, furniture, cabinetry and tile. And the company operates several golf courses and spa resorts.

Clarke will be integrated into Kohler’s power group division, which makes engines and power generation systems. All of its locations will be retained in the integration, the spokesperson said, and it will maintain its existing corporate branding.

Jim Clarke, who founded Clarke in 1989, Jamie Clark, the current chief executive officer, and the rest of Clarke’s leadership team will continue in their positions in the integration.

“Clarke Energy’s end-to-end capabilities are very highly regarded around the world and the company’s products and services are an excellent fit within our existing power systems business,” said David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler Co. “We’re excited about this acquisition because it adds the distribution of large gaseous generators – viewed as a clean power source – to our product portfolio. We believe Clarke Energy’s prime and continuous gaseous solutions are an ideal complement to our existing diesel generator offering for standby applications.”

Kohler Co. representatives did not immediately provide additional details about the integration of the companies.