Carroll University will name a new, $20 million academic building under construction on its campus in Waukesha after the school’s current president Doug Hastad, and his wife, Nancy, university representatives announced Thursday.

The decision was made by the university’s Board of Directors.

Hastad Hall, which is being built to replace the recently demolished Lowry Hall, will house Carroll’s nursing, physics, engineering and exercise science programs. The building is expected to be completed in December of this year.

The decision to name the new academic building after Hastad comes just months before he will retire. Hastad announced last May that he will step down this year at the end of June. He has led the university since 2006.

During his tenure, Hastad oversaw the school’s re-branding effort to change its name from Carroll College to Carroll University. He also directed more than $100 million in renovations to campus facilities and raised $50 million through the largest endowment campaign in Carroll history.

“The significant improvements that have been made on campus have given us the ability to continue to enrich the academic offerings we provide for our students,” said José Olivieri, chair of the Carroll University Board of Trustees.

Carroll University’s Board of Directors also recently approved a plan to move forward with $10 million worth of renovations to Rankin Hall, a 111-year-old building near the center of campus that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and houses the school’s biology and psychology programs.

Renovations will be exclusive to the building’s interior, and will include installing new heating and cooling systems, classrooms, faculty offices and collaboration spaces for students.