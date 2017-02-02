Carroll University to name new academic building after its president

$20 million Hastad Hall will replace Carroll's Lowry Hall

by

February 02, 2017, 11:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/02/carroll-university-to-name-new-academic-building-after-its-president/

Carroll University will name a new, $20 million academic building under construction on its campus in Waukesha after the school’s current president Doug Hastad, and his wife, Nancy, university representatives announced Thursday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The decision was made by the university’s Board of Directors.

Hastad Hall, which is being built to replace the recently demolished Lowry Hall, will house Carroll’s nursing, physics, engineering and exercise science programs. The building is expected to be completed in December of this year.

The decision to name the new academic building after Hastad comes just months before he will retire. Hastad announced last May that he will step down this year at the end of June. He has led the university since 2006.

During his tenure, Hastad oversaw the school’s re-branding effort to change its name from Carroll College to Carroll University. He also directed more than $100 million in renovations to campus facilities and raised $50 million through the largest endowment campaign in Carroll history.

“The significant improvements that have been made on campus have given us the ability to continue to enrich the academic offerings we provide for our students,” said José Olivieri, chair of the Carroll University Board of Trustees.

Carroll University’s Board of Directors also recently approved a plan to move forward with $10 million worth of renovations to Rankin Hall, a 111-year-old building near the center of campus that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and houses the school’s biology and psychology programs.

Renovations will be exclusive to the building’s interior, and will include installing new heating and cooling systems, classrooms, faculty offices and collaboration spaces for students.

Carroll University will name a new, $20 million academic building under construction on its campus in Waukesha after the school’s current president Doug Hastad, and his wife, Nancy, university representatives announced Thursday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The decision was made by the university’s Board of Directors.

Hastad Hall, which is being built to replace the recently demolished Lowry Hall, will house Carroll’s nursing, physics, engineering and exercise science programs. The building is expected to be completed in December of this year.

The decision to name the new academic building after Hastad comes just months before he will retire. Hastad announced last May that he will step down this year at the end of June. He has led the university since 2006.

During his tenure, Hastad oversaw the school’s re-branding effort to change its name from Carroll College to Carroll University. He also directed more than $100 million in renovations to campus facilities and raised $50 million through the largest endowment campaign in Carroll history.

“The significant improvements that have been made on campus have given us the ability to continue to enrich the academic offerings we provide for our students,” said José Olivieri, chair of the Carroll University Board of Trustees.

Carroll University’s Board of Directors also recently approved a plan to move forward with $10 million worth of renovations to Rankin Hall, a 111-year-old building near the center of campus that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and houses the school’s biology and psychology programs.

Renovations will be exclusive to the building’s interior, and will include installing new heating and cooling systems, classrooms, faculty offices and collaboration spaces for students.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm