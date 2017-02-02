BVK launches independent content division

Foxtrot offers creative services

February 02, 2017, 3:15 PM

Glendale-based advertising agency BVK has spun-off its content studio department into its own division and rebranded it as Foxtrot Content Studio.

Sara Meaney (Photo: Jessica Kaminski)

Sara Meaney (Photo: Jessica Kaminski)

Foxtrot, which has about 20 employees, offers on-demand writing, photography, videography and design for businesses.

Sara Meaney, managing director at BVK, will also serve as managing director at Foxtrot. While BVK offers paid and earned media services, Foxtrot will focus on companies’ owned media—their websites, social media, product brochures, trade show assets, sales materials and the like, she said.

“That arrangement enables us to continue to offer the seamless content programs and solutions to BVK clients, but it also allows us to pursue new clients and offer standalone content solutions for companies who don’t necessarily need the full-service offering of BVK,” Meaney said.

BVK has about 200 employees. Foxtrot is still based at the BVK headquarters, but may eventually move into its own space, she said. A handful of employees will work at both BVK and Foxtrot. Foxtrot also will make use of freelance and student content creators to scale quickly to meet flexing demands.

The spin-off was created in response to customer demand, Meaney said. Volume, turnaround speed, quality and cost were common complaints in the marketplace from companies with unmet needs.

“Because of new and emerging media channels and their real-time nature, a lot of brands need things faster in response to emerging opportunities,” she said.

For that reason, Foxtrot plans strategically with companies to anticipate content needs that may arise throughout the year.

“Our work is rooted in brand and strategy, so it has to start with ‘What are you trying to accomplish?’ not simply, ‘What do you need a photo of?’” she said.

Some of Foxtrot’s existing clients include Bayside-based Mark Travel Corp., Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp., Citgo’s Mystic lubricant brand, and the ministry of tourism for the Dominican Republic.

