Real Estate Transactions

Sales

NAI MLG Commercial

Karl J. Romanowicz Living Trust sold 15,500 square feet at 12804 W. Hampton Ave. in Butler to Johnson Square Milwaukee, LLC.

Martini Investments, LLC sold 2 Acres 14151 W. National Ave. in New Berlin to New Berlin 14151 National LLC.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Arca Recycling, Inc. has leased 12,161 square feet of industrial space located at 2200 E. College Avenue in Cudahy.

Bubon and Associates, S.C. has leased 1,063 square feet of office space located at 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

SCL Holdings, LLC has purchased 13,000 square feet of industrial space located at 8801 N. 43rd Street in Brown Deer.

EDG18

Smart Choice Mobile Inc. leased 1,862 square feet at 9250D 76th Street in Pleasant Prairie from Hwy 50 PR, LLC

Judson and Associates

Lehmann Agency leased 850 square feet at 21500 W. Greenfield Avenue

Frontier Title and Closing Services, LLC leased 2091 square feet at 342 North Water Street Suite 840 from 342 North Water, LLC

NAI MLG Commercial

Breakout 262, LLC leased 2,740 square feet at N80W14944 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin from MP Falls Plaza, LLC.

Legendary Fitness LLC leased 3,200 square feet at N50 W13740 Overview Dr. in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin from Overview Park Place LLC.

State of Wisconsin Department of Administration leased 2,618 square feet 2120 Pewaukee Rd. in Waukesha.

Elite Tumbling Factory, Inc. leased 6,000 square feet at 3265 Gateway Rd. in Brookfield from Sunset Investment Co. Limited Partnership.

Gass Weber Mullins LLC leased 10,783 square feet at 241 N. Broadway from BC Propco LLC.

Hygiene Services of Milwaukee LLC leased 2,625 square feet at 2600 162nd St. in New Berlin from MLG TNBC LLC, New Berlin I LLC & New Berlin II LLC.

B&R Industrial Automation Corporation leased 2,800 square feet at 5405 N. 118th Ct. in Milwaukee from Monterey Park, Ltd.