Protective enclosures proposed for Mary Nohl’s Fox Point sculptures

In an effort to preserve the late artist Mary L. Nohl’s largest sculptures, while also striking a compromise with residents, The John Michael Kohler Arts Center wants to install protective enclosures over four pieces in Fox Point.

The clear Plexiglas covers, some of which would be as large as 4 feet by 6 feet by 8 feet, would replace the wooden covers that have protected the art during previous winters, said Sam Gappmayer, director of the Kohler Arts Center.

“We are particularly concerned about the larger, more intricate sculptures that look like coral reef with glass inset in them,” Gappmayer said. “We hope to create a much lower visual impact than last year and have come up with this conservative solution after input from the neighbors.”

The proposed protective sculpture enclosures will be on the Fox Point Building Board agenda Feb. 3.

Known as the “Witch of Fox Point,” Nohl filled her home and yard at 7328 N. Beach Drive, with a wide array of paintings, sculptures, jewelry and drawings. Her work was passed onto the Kohler Foundation when she died in 2001.

Nohl’s art work can be seen from the street. The house is closed off at this point, which was a request from Fox Point residents.

“Right now we are respecting neighbors’ wishes who do not want group events there,” Gappmayer said. “We’re hoping to work with them to find a compromise but being as respectful as we can.”