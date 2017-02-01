Protective enclosures proposed for Mary Nohl’s Fox Point sculptures

John Michael Kohler Arts Center wants to preserve largest pieces during winter months

by

February 01, 2017, 1:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/01/protective-enclosures-proposed-for-mary-nohls-fox-point-sculptures/

In an effort to preserve the late artist Mary L. Nohl’s largest sculptures, while also striking a compromise with residents, The John Michael Kohler Arts Center wants to install protective enclosures over four pieces in Fox Point.

art.shutterstock_388582627

The clear Plexiglas covers, some of which would be as large as 4 feet by 6 feet by 8 feet, would replace the wooden covers that have protected the art during previous winters, said Sam Gappmayer, director of the Kohler Arts Center.

“We are particularly concerned about the larger, more intricate sculptures that look like coral reef with glass inset in them,” Gappmayer said. “We hope to create a much lower visual impact than last year and have come up with this conservative solution after input from the neighbors.”

The proposed protective sculpture enclosures will be on the Fox Point Building Board agenda Feb. 3.

Known as the “Witch of Fox Point,” Nohl filled her home and yard at 7328 N. Beach Drive, with a wide array of paintings, sculptures, jewelry and drawings. Her work was passed onto the Kohler Foundation when she died in 2001.

Nohl’s art work can be seen from the street. The house is closed off at this point, which was a request from Fox Point residents.

“Right now we are respecting neighbors’ wishes who do not want group events there,” Gappmayer said. “We’re hoping to work with them to find a compromise but being as respectful as we can.”

In an effort to preserve the late artist Mary L. Nohl’s largest sculptures, while also striking a compromise with residents, The John Michael Kohler Arts Center wants to install protective enclosures over four pieces in Fox Point.

art.shutterstock_388582627

The clear Plexiglas covers, some of which would be as large as 4 feet by 6 feet by 8 feet, would replace the wooden covers that have protected the art during previous winters, said Sam Gappmayer, director of the Kohler Arts Center.

“We are particularly concerned about the larger, more intricate sculptures that look like coral reef with glass inset in them,” Gappmayer said. “We hope to create a much lower visual impact than last year and have come up with this conservative solution after input from the neighbors.”

The proposed protective sculpture enclosures will be on the Fox Point Building Board agenda Feb. 3.

Known as the “Witch of Fox Point,” Nohl filled her home and yard at 7328 N. Beach Drive, with a wide array of paintings, sculptures, jewelry and drawings. Her work was passed onto the Kohler Foundation when she died in 2001.

Nohl’s art work can be seen from the street. The house is closed off at this point, which was a request from Fox Point residents.

“Right now we are respecting neighbors’ wishes who do not want group events there,” Gappmayer said. “We’re hoping to work with them to find a compromise but being as respectful as we can.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm