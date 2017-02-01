MillerCoors to add 40+ jobs in expansion of Leinie’s Milwaukee brewery

Project will increase capacity at 10th street facility

February 01, 2017, 5:06 PM

MillerCoors plans to add more than 40 employees at its Leinenkugel brewery near downtown Milwaukee as part of a $50 million project to expand the facility on North 10th Street.

The brewery currently has 15 employees, but will staff up to 56 following the construction of an 119,328-square-foot packaging and warehouse building, a 9,077-square-foot tank cellar addition and a 2,280-square-foot brew house addition.

“Building out the 10th Street Brewery will allow us more efficient, modern and highly flexible processes at the location. While brewing capacity will increase, no operations are transferring over from Miller Valley,” said Marty Maloney, a MillerCoors spokesman.

MillerCoors sought permits in December to demolish an existing warehouse on the site. The company acquired that building in 2013 from Securant Bank & Trust. The building was a former Sara Lee bakery.

BizTimes reported in December that the company was planning to construct a new warehouse on the site, but a spokesman declined to provide additional details.

MillerCoors will be adding the brew house and tank cellar on the southern and northern ends of the existing brewery, located between North 10th Street and Interstate 43.

The new warehouse will take up essentially all of the space between 10th, West Galena Place, North 9th Street and West Somers Street.

The company is seeking variances from the city for a 64-stall parking lot and to have the warehouse within 5 feet of a residential zone. The requirement would normally be 10 feet.

