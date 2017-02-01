Marquette University purchases Potawatomi office building

Tribal employees moved to Wgema Campus

February 01, 2017, 3:13 PM

Marquette University has purchased Potawatomi Administrative Building from the Forest County Potawatomi Community as the school continues to expand its presence in the Menomonee Valley.

The two-story office building at 313 N. 13th St., will allow Marquette to progress on its master plan and free up valuable space for services that do not need to be located on its central campus, said Brian Dorrington, university spokesman.

“The facility also will add to our continued presence and investment in the Menomonee Valley and is another step forward in our long-term process to transform our campus over the next decade,” Dorrington said. “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Potawatomi, which has only grown as we’ve joined together as anchors in our Near West Side Partners alliance.”

The school closed on the 79,039-square-foot building this week for an undisclosed price. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $2.45 million.

About 60 tribal government employees have moved out of the building to the Wgema Campus at the former Concordia College campus between West Kilbourn Avenue and West Highland Boulevard, and North 31st and North 33rd streets on the city’s west side.

The new office has dedicated space for the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s executive council and a new tribal court, said Potawatomi tribal spokesman, George Ermert with Martin Schreiber & Associates.

Potawatomi administrative building

Potawatomi administrative building

