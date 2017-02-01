Lakefront Brewery to offer free weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is offering free wedding and vow renewal ceremonies to couples on Feb. 14.

There are two conditions, however: the couple must have a marriage license and each person to be wed must be at least 21 years old.

“Lakefront has been a part of so many relationships over the years,” said Lakefront Brewery tour co-manager Dylan Marzurkiewicz. “Many couples have met here at the brewery over the years, as well as on the tour itself.”

Two ordained officiants will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day to perform the ceremonies, and also act as tour guides, taking couples through the brewery.

The brewery offered weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day last year as well, but Marzurkiewicz and tour co-manager Mike Walker said they anticipate a bigger draw this year.

Each couple that takes their vows at Lakefront on Feb. 14 will receive two free pints of beer “to have in-hand during the ceremony,” a statement announcing the promotion reads. Each couple married at the brewery will also receive a six-pack of Lakefront beer and two T-shirts.