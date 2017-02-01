Lakefront Brewery to offer free weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day

Provided they are at least 21 years old, any couple with a marriage license can wed there for free

by

February 01, 2017, 11:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/02/01/lakefront-brewery-to-offer-free-weddings-and-vow-renewals-on-valentines-day/

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is offering free wedding and vow renewal ceremonies to couples on Feb. 14.

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery on Commerce St.

There are two conditions, however: the couple must have a marriage license and each person to be wed must be at least 21 years old.

“Lakefront has been a part of so many relationships over the years,” said Lakefront Brewery tour co-manager Dylan Marzurkiewicz. “Many couples have met here at the brewery over the years, as well as on the tour itself.”

Two ordained officiants will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day to perform the ceremonies, and also act as tour guides, taking couples through the brewery.

The brewery offered weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day last year as well, but Marzurkiewicz and tour co-manager Mike Walker said they anticipate a bigger draw this year.

Each couple that takes their vows at Lakefront on Feb. 14 will receive two free pints of beer “to have in-hand during the ceremony,” a statement announcing the promotion reads. Each couple married at the brewery will also receive a six-pack of Lakefront beer and two T-shirts.

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is offering free wedding and vow renewal ceremonies to couples on Feb. 14.

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery on Commerce St.

There are two conditions, however: the couple must have a marriage license and each person to be wed must be at least 21 years old.

“Lakefront has been a part of so many relationships over the years,” said Lakefront Brewery tour co-manager Dylan Marzurkiewicz. “Many couples have met here at the brewery over the years, as well as on the tour itself.”

Two ordained officiants will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day to perform the ceremonies, and also act as tour guides, taking couples through the brewery.

The brewery offered weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day last year as well, but Marzurkiewicz and tour co-manager Mike Walker said they anticipate a bigger draw this year.

Each couple that takes their vows at Lakefront on Feb. 14 will receive two free pints of beer “to have in-hand during the ceremony,” a statement announcing the promotion reads. Each couple married at the brewery will also receive a six-pack of Lakefront beer and two T-shirts.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm