Froedtert plans four-floor expansion on top of Center for Advanced Care

Project cost estimated at $43 million

February 01, 2017, 10:51 AM

Froedtert Hospital is planning a four-floor expansion on top of its 12-story, 613,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, which opened in October 2015, at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

Froedtert Medical College Center for Advanced Care

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Center for Advanced Care opened Oct. 26, 2015.

The expansion, which would take two years to complete, is expected to cost $43 million and would be financed through a bond issue, according to Froedtert spokesperson Nalissa Wienke.

The four floors would add about 165,000 square feet of space. Project plans are being reviewed by the Wauwatosa Design Review Board. If approved, Wienke said construction would begin this spring.

“Froedtert Hospital’s occupancy rate is among the highest in the state, averaging over 85 percent annually,” Wienke wrote in an email. “To address the ongoing need for increased inpatient capacity, plans are underway to add four floors to the Froedtert & MCW Center for Advanced Care.”

The Froedtert & MCW Center for Advanced Care is home to a variety of outpatient services, such as the health care network’s Transplant Center, Heart and Vascular Center and Surgical Specialties Clinic. Two of the building’s 12 floors are used for inpatient cancer care.

The Center for Advanced Care was originally designed with an eye toward vertical expansion.

“Providing for additional floors while construction of the new building was underway was a cost-effective way to allow for future growth and avoid the much higher cost of separate construction,” Wienke said.

