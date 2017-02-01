Apexx Group and Hunter Business Group merge

Marketing and sales consulting firms join forces

February 01, 2017, 12:54 PM

West Allis-based Apexx Group and Glendale-based Hunter Business Group have merged, effective Feb. 1. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Both companies offer business-to-business marketing and sales consulting. The combined firm’s name is Apexx + Hunter, and has about 20 employees, all working out of Apexx’s West Allis offices. Hunter Business Group will vacate its leased office. Together, the companies will offer a broader array of strategic and tactical services, they said in an announcement.

Vic Hunter, founder and president of Hunter Business Group, will serve as chairman of the board. Mark Peck, president and chief executive officer of Apexx, will assume the same role for the combined company.

Hunter and Peck previously worked together at Hunter Business Group for 20 years. In 2001, Peck and Chris Wisniewski founded Apexx to offer both strategic consulting and the tactical skills for digital B2B program implementation. Wisniewski also will join Apexx + Hunter as vice president.

“I am excited about this merger and to work again with my friend and former associate, Mark Peck,” Hunter said. “Apexx Group is a valued contributor in the B2B marketplace. The Hunter Team and I see their continued growth in electronic and Internet-enabled marketing and sales tools to be of great value to Hunter clients. More specifically, Apexx diagnostics, branding, logo development, search optimization, messaging (and) click-to-print applications are natural extensions and ‘bolt on’ to many of Hunter’s programs.”

“Hunter Business Group is one of the founders of a B2B focus and discipline in the marketplace,” Peck said. “Over the past 35 years, Vic and his partners at Hunter Business Group have built a global following and customer base that opens the door for the use of our core strengths in customer diagnostics, electronic tools and internet sales and marketing.”

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

