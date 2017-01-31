OnKöl nominated for Mobile World Congress award

Global Mobile Awards to be held in Barcelona, Spain in late February

by

January 31, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/31/onkol-nominated-for-mobile-world-congress-award/

The Milwaukee-based startup OnKöl has been nominated for an international award given out by the Mobile World Congress that recognizes a company that has pioneered innovation in health care using mobile technology.

OnKöl's monitoring device.

OnKöl’s monitoring device.

OnKöl is based out of the Direct Supply Technology Center at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The company began mass producing its flagship product, the OnKöl hub, in early 2016.

The device links a variety of home and health monitoring sensors to data platforms using mobile networks so that the monitoring data can be accessed by both health care professionals and the family members of people who own them.

“We’re excited that we’re in the mix for that,” OnKöl chief executive officer Erich Jacobs said of the award nomination.

The award, called the Innovation in Health award in the event’s Connected Life category, is one of 39 that will be given out during the annual Global Mobile Awards put on by the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Spain. This year’s ceremony will take place Feb. 28.

Erich Jacobs.

Erich Jacobs.

The OnKöl hub was designed specifically to help doctors, nurses and family members better monitor the health and activity of the aging and elderly. It can accommodate many different technologies. Devices that use blue tooth, WiFi, Zigbee, sub gigahertz wireless, USB and landline technology can all connect to the hub and relay data from things such as propane tank monitors, garage door openers and blood pressure monitors via cellular technology to data platforms used by medical professionals or family members.

OnKöl hub owners are charged a monthly fee for cellular access. The startup is contracted to piggy-back off the cell towers of multiple carriers.

“If mom takes her blood pressure, both the doctor and family members can have access to that information,” through the device, Jacobs said. “That’s critically important because of the major demographic shifts that are happening. Right now, the ratio of caregivers to elderly is 7-1. In the coming decades, that’s going to drop to 4-1, and even further to 3-1.”

Jacobs said he felt the growing number of elderly people living in the United States, combined with the conclusions of multiple studies released in recent years that point to a looming physician shortage, is going to push the senior living community toward finding technology-based solutions to provide more efficient care.

“There’s no way you’re going to support the elderly if you don’t have technological change,” he said.

This is not the first time OnKöl has been nominated for a major award. The company won top honors at the 2016 Edison Awards in New York City in the Safety & Health Monitoring category.

The Milwaukee-based startup OnKöl has been nominated for an international award given out by the Mobile World Congress that recognizes a company that has pioneered innovation in health care using mobile technology.

OnKöl's monitoring device.

OnKöl’s monitoring device.

OnKöl is based out of the Direct Supply Technology Center at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The company began mass producing its flagship product, the OnKöl hub, in early 2016.

The device links a variety of home and health monitoring sensors to data platforms using mobile networks so that the monitoring data can be accessed by both health care professionals and the family members of people who own them.

“We’re excited that we’re in the mix for that,” OnKöl chief executive officer Erich Jacobs said of the award nomination.

The award, called the Innovation in Health award in the event’s Connected Life category, is one of 39 that will be given out during the annual Global Mobile Awards put on by the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Spain. This year’s ceremony will take place Feb. 28.

Erich Jacobs.

Erich Jacobs.

The OnKöl hub was designed specifically to help doctors, nurses and family members better monitor the health and activity of the aging and elderly. It can accommodate many different technologies. Devices that use blue tooth, WiFi, Zigbee, sub gigahertz wireless, USB and landline technology can all connect to the hub and relay data from things such as propane tank monitors, garage door openers and blood pressure monitors via cellular technology to data platforms used by medical professionals or family members.

OnKöl hub owners are charged a monthly fee for cellular access. The startup is contracted to piggy-back off the cell towers of multiple carriers.

“If mom takes her blood pressure, both the doctor and family members can have access to that information,” through the device, Jacobs said. “That’s critically important because of the major demographic shifts that are happening. Right now, the ratio of caregivers to elderly is 7-1. In the coming decades, that’s going to drop to 4-1, and even further to 3-1.”

Jacobs said he felt the growing number of elderly people living in the United States, combined with the conclusions of multiple studies released in recent years that point to a looming physician shortage, is going to push the senior living community toward finding technology-based solutions to provide more efficient care.

“There’s no way you’re going to support the elderly if you don’t have technological change,” he said.

This is not the first time OnKöl has been nominated for a major award. The company won top honors at the 2016 Edison Awards in New York City in the Safety & Health Monitoring category.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm