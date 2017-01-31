Masterson Company plans Pleasant Prairie building

Masterson Company, a Milwaukee food manufacturer that makes sauces, ice cream toppings, ice cream ingredients and dessert components, has purchased 12.2 acres in Lakeview Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

Masterson Company plans to build a 100,000- to 150,000-square-foot building at the site either this year or in 2018, said Ryan Bain, senior vice president for industrial and logistics for CBRE Chicago, who represented the company in the property acquisition deal.

It is unclear if the new building will replace Masterson’s current headquarters at 4023 W. National Ave. or be an expansion.

Masterson and other company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Village of Pleasant Prairie officials said they knew of the sale but have not been contacted by Masterson.

MMM Real Estate LLC, which is registered to Michael Masterson, president of Masterson Companies, bought two vacant properties at 11010 & 11032 88th Ave., from Oak Brook, Ill.-based CenterPoint Wispark Land Company LLC for $1.78 million on Dec. 7, according to state records.

CBRE’s Chicago office handled the transaction for both parties.