Charter Steel to build new mill in Ohio

$150 million project is largest investment in company’s history

by

January 31, 2017, 3:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/31/charter-steel-to-build-new-mill-in-ohio/

Charter Steel, a division of Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing, on Tuesday announced plans to build a new steel mill adjacent to its coil mill and steel making operations in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.

steel mill shutterstock

The mill will produce carbon and alloy steel bars for a variety of industries. It will have about 25 employees.

It will cost $150 million to build the mill, which is expected to be online in the second half of 2018. This will be the largest investment in the family-owned company’s 81-year history.

“Growth and continuous improvement are in Charter’s DNA,” said John W. Mellowes, CEO of Charter Manufacturing Company, Inc.. “Over the past 10 years, we have invested more than $250 million in our existing Cuyahoga Heights facilities. Those improvements – coupled with a strong workforce and Ohio’s positive business climate – have set the stage for this expansion. With this new investment we see an opportunity to grow by leveraging a very successful high-service model, coupled with advanced steel making, to serve both existing and prospective new customers with an engineered, cut-length steel bar.”

Charter Steel operates steelmaking facilities in Saukville, Wis., and Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.

Charter Steel, a division of Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing, on Tuesday announced plans to build a new steel mill adjacent to its coil mill and steel making operations in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.

steel mill shutterstock

The mill will produce carbon and alloy steel bars for a variety of industries. It will have about 25 employees.

It will cost $150 million to build the mill, which is expected to be online in the second half of 2018. This will be the largest investment in the family-owned company’s 81-year history.

“Growth and continuous improvement are in Charter’s DNA,” said John W. Mellowes, CEO of Charter Manufacturing Company, Inc.. “Over the past 10 years, we have invested more than $250 million in our existing Cuyahoga Heights facilities. Those improvements – coupled with a strong workforce and Ohio’s positive business climate – have set the stage for this expansion. With this new investment we see an opportunity to grow by leveraging a very successful high-service model, coupled with advanced steel making, to serve both existing and prospective new customers with an engineered, cut-length steel bar.”

Charter Steel operates steelmaking facilities in Saukville, Wis., and Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm