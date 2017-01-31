Beauty salon owner to open boutique firing range in Mequon

Cheryle Rebholz obtained a concealed carry license two years ago only to find out there was nowhere near her Mequon home to practice shooting.

Rebholtz drove to firing ranges in Washington and Milwaukee counties a few times, but was frustrated by the inconvenience. So she took matters into her own hands.

The result is Bear Arms, a boutique indoor shooting range that Rebholz will open at 9653 N. Granville Road, in Mequon, that will offer leagues, classes and a retail store selling “unique” clothing and skin care products.

“I’m pivoting from beauty to bullets,” said Rebholtz, who has owned Faces II beauty salon in Mequon since 1979. “This is a fusion of both my worlds.”

Rebholtz said she plans on making an announcement in April about another addition to the shooting range that will set the facility apart from any other shooting range in the state.

Bear Arms will open Memorial Day weekend in the 9,500-square-foot former Bulk Petroleum Corp. building. Eight lanes will be available for shooting; two will accommodate long guns. A waiting and viewing area with LED flat screens will be adjacent to the shooting lanes.

An annual membership will cost $495, with a 10 percent discount for law enforcement, active duty and veterans. The shooting range is also open to the public for $25 an hour.

“This is a place for permit holders and people who want to get a permit to practice and be with like-minded people for recreation and entertainment,” Rebholz said.

Rebholtz decided to get her concealed carry permit after her beauty salon was broken into twice and it became legal in Wisconsin for a person to carry a handgun. Since November 2011, a person with a concealed carry license is allowed to carry a handgun that is loaded and concealed if they have a permit.

“I met a lot of people in my class and we’ve all bonded,” Rebholtz said. “From a jewelry store owner, to moms on the street, to hunters. For all different reasons we were there because the world is changing.”