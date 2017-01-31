Area manufacturing activity jumps in January

Highest level since November 2014

by

January 31, 2017, 12:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/31/area-manufacturing-activity-jumps-in-january/

Manufacturing activity in southeastern Wisconsin reached its highest level in more than two years in January with the Milwaukee-area PMI nearly reaching 60.

manufacturing activity

The Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing put the index at 59.81, the highest level since November of 2014, although the report was not produced for five months in 2016. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the region’s manufacturing sector.

The improvement was across the board as nearly every component of the report moved in a positive direction. New orders, production, backlog, prices and exports  were all up. Employment, up from 43.45 to 58.6, inventories, up from 36.84 to 50 and imports, up from 46.15 to 62.50, were among the biggest movers. Supplier deliveries were slowing and customer inventories were declining.

Respondents were generally optimistic about the industry, with several noting the positive sentiment had increased in recent months on hopes for decreased regulation, lower corporate taxes and increased infrastructure spending.

One respondent noted the business was extremely busy and it would be difficult to keep up with demand.

There were some signs of caution through as respondents noted increases in prices, particularly for corrugated products from China and suppliers extending lead times in general because of material shortages.

A number of respondents also pointed to labor availability as the greatest supply chain issue, particularly in professional and technical positions. The report’s employment index for blue collar work increased from 51.6 to 55.4 and the white collar index went from 46.2 to 55.4.

Lead times increased across the board with the average commitment lead time going from 37 days to 77 days for capital expenditures, increasing from 16 to 33 days for production materials and jumping from 7 to 20 days for maintenance, repair and operating supplies.

The six-month business outlook also improved with the diffusion index moving from 71.1 percent to 74.19 percent, including 58.07 percent who expect positive conditions.updated chart for milw ism

 

The Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing was suspended from May through September due to a lack of participation.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Manufacturing activity in southeastern Wisconsin reached its highest level in more than two years in January with the Milwaukee-area PMI nearly reaching 60.

manufacturing activity

The Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing put the index at 59.81, the highest level since November of 2014, although the report was not produced for five months in 2016. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the region’s manufacturing sector.

The improvement was across the board as nearly every component of the report moved in a positive direction. New orders, production, backlog, prices and exports  were all up. Employment, up from 43.45 to 58.6, inventories, up from 36.84 to 50 and imports, up from 46.15 to 62.50, were among the biggest movers. Supplier deliveries were slowing and customer inventories were declining.

Respondents were generally optimistic about the industry, with several noting the positive sentiment had increased in recent months on hopes for decreased regulation, lower corporate taxes and increased infrastructure spending.

One respondent noted the business was extremely busy and it would be difficult to keep up with demand.

There were some signs of caution through as respondents noted increases in prices, particularly for corrugated products from China and suppliers extending lead times in general because of material shortages.

A number of respondents also pointed to labor availability as the greatest supply chain issue, particularly in professional and technical positions. The report’s employment index for blue collar work increased from 51.6 to 55.4 and the white collar index went from 46.2 to 55.4.

Lead times increased across the board with the average commitment lead time going from 37 days to 77 days for capital expenditures, increasing from 16 to 33 days for production materials and jumping from 7 to 20 days for maintenance, repair and operating supplies.

The six-month business outlook also improved with the diffusion index moving from 71.1 percent to 74.19 percent, including 58.07 percent who expect positive conditions.updated chart for milw ism

 

The Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing was suspended from May through September due to a lack of participation.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm