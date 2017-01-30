Pizzeria opening in former Thai Palace on Old World Third

The owner of the Calderone Club will open a second restaurant in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday, boasting a true Neapolitan pizza for guests.

Pizzeria San Giorgio, located in the former Thai Palace at 838 N. Old World Third St., is undergoing the Vera Pizza Neapolitan certification process, which will give Giorgio “Gino” Fazzari boasting rights of having the city’s first “VPN certified” pizzeria.

The restaurant, which will include a sidewalk café as soon as it’s warm enough, is getting much attention from the city, which will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

The Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana in Inglewood, Calif. has been granting pizzerias VPN certifications since 1984 if they meet the strict requirements that respect the tradition and art of Neapolitan pizza making, according to the group’s website.