MillerCoors leasing 240,000 square feet in Menomonee Falls

Zilber Property Group planning third speculative industrial building at site

by and

January 30, 2017, 1:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/30/millercoors-leasing-240000-square-feet-in-menomonee-falls/

MillerCoors has leased two industrial buildings from Zilber Property Group in Menomonee Falls totaling 240,000 square feet.

Zilber Industrial 1 at Lilly Creek

Zilber Industrial I at Lilly Creek

The buildings, located at N59 w13855 Manhardt Drive and N59 W1633 Manhardt Drive, were completed in late 2015 and October 2016 by Zilber as industrial speculative buildings known as Zilber Industrial I and II at Lilly Creek Business Park.

MillerCoors will lease about 60,000 square feet of the first building, which is 146,423 total square feet, and the entire 180,000-square-foot second building, said Michael Kleber, director of industrial leasing for Zilber Property Group.

Marty Maloney, spokesman for MillerCoors, said the buildings could be used for a variety of things and the company is in the process of determining use at this time.

“As our Milwaukee Brewery continues to evolve and grow, we are always reviewing the market for cost-effective space we may need to use in the future,” Maloney said.

Zilber Property Group is planning a third spec industrial building at the site and is hoping to break ground this spring once it receives the necessary approvals from Menomonee Falls officials, Kleber said. That building will be about 76,000 square feet.

