Marcus Hotels names Peterson VP of finance and transactions

Hendricks named controller of division

by

January 30, 2017, 12:52 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/30/marcus-hotels-names-peterson-vp-of-finance-and-transactions/

Jeff Peterson is now the vice president of finance and transaction administration for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a newly created position, Milwaukee-based parent company The Marcus Corp. announced today. In addition, John Hendricks is now division controller.

Jeff Peterson Marcus Hotels

Peterson

Peterson was promoted from his previous role as senior director of finance and transaction administration for The Marcus Corp., in which he had served since 2015, leading financial and strategic initiatives and support MCS Capital, the hotel investment arm. In his new role, Peterson will lead accounting and finance operations for the entire Hotels & Resorts division, while guiding new deal structures, joint ventures, management agreements and funding investments. He will become a member of Marcus’ senior leadership team and a lead member of Marcus Hotels’ development team.

Prior to his current role, Peterson joined Marcus Hotels & Resorts as vice president of operations in 2013. Before joining Marcus, he worked in public accounting at KPMG. Peterson holds a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Illinois.

John Hendricks Marcus Hotels

Hendricks

Hendricks was hired at Marcus Hotels as director of accounting in 2015, and has led significant accounting upgrades at the division. In his new role, he will report to Peterson and lead the daily accounting operations for the division. Bill Klingsporn, who has left Marcus for another opportunity, previously was senior director of finance. Hendricks will fill those duties as controller.

Before he joined Marcus, Hendricks also worked at KPMG, as an audit manager for companies ranging from mid-market to Fortune 500. Hendricks holds a master’s in professional accountancy and a bachelor’s in accounting, both fromthe  University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“Both Jeff and John have made significant contributions to the operational effectiveness of our division, and have a deep understanding of our business and the hotel industry,” said Joseph Khairallah, president and chief operating officer of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Jeff has been an instrumental partner on our development team, overseeing new deal structures and management agreements. John’s accounting and auditing expertise has been invaluable. I am confident they will continue to be an integral part of our team and I congratulate them on their new roles.”

