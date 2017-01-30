General Capital Group plans to redevelop Delavan’s Bergamot Brass Building

Plan includes 73 workforce housing units

by

January 30, 2017, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/30/general-capital-group-plans-to-redevelop-delavans-bergamot-brass-building/

General Capital Group is planning to redevelop the Delavan’s Bergamot Brass Building into a mixed use development with 73 workforce housing units.

Bergamot Brass Works

Bergamot Brass Works

The project at 800 to 824 E. Wisconsin Ave., will include 52 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units at the 97,365-square-foot, two and three-story warehouse building, which was constructed in 1943. There will be carports added for parking.

The development also includes commercial space in the southwest corner of the building, although the square footage has not yet been determined, said Sig Strautmanis, of Fox Point-based General Capital Group.

“We think this area is under served for this kind of product,” Strautmanis said. “It’s always exciting to go into a new market for us, especially where there is demand. This beautiful building really sets up nicely for residential conversion.”

Strautmanis would not say how much the project would cost, but said it will be paid for with historic tax credits and General Capital will be asking for developer-funded financial assistance. The property is located in a TIF district.

The project will be marketed to entry level professionals and some family households. The workforce housing component will help address a shortage of apartments in Walworth County, according to documents submitted to the city.

The city will hold a special meeting tonight to consider a planned unit development for the site and a developer agreement.

In its documents to the city, General Capital compared the development to the Beerline B Apartments on Pleasant and Commerce streets near downtown Milwaukee, Hide House Lofts workforce housing development in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood and Berkshire in West Allis.

Strautmanis is hoping to begin construction in fall. Madison-based Oakbrook Corp. will manage the property.

General Capital Group is planning to redevelop the Delavan’s Bergamot Brass Building into a mixed use development with 73 workforce housing units.

Bergamot Brass Works

Bergamot Brass Works

The project at 800 to 824 E. Wisconsin Ave., will include 52 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units at the 97,365-square-foot, two and three-story warehouse building, which was constructed in 1943. There will be carports added for parking.

The development also includes commercial space in the southwest corner of the building, although the square footage has not yet been determined, said Sig Strautmanis, of Fox Point-based General Capital Group.

“We think this area is under served for this kind of product,” Strautmanis said. “It’s always exciting to go into a new market for us, especially where there is demand. This beautiful building really sets up nicely for residential conversion.”

Strautmanis would not say how much the project would cost, but said it will be paid for with historic tax credits and General Capital will be asking for developer-funded financial assistance. The property is located in a TIF district.

The project will be marketed to entry level professionals and some family households. The workforce housing component will help address a shortage of apartments in Walworth County, according to documents submitted to the city.

The city will hold a special meeting tonight to consider a planned unit development for the site and a developer agreement.

In its documents to the city, General Capital compared the development to the Beerline B Apartments on Pleasant and Commerce streets near downtown Milwaukee, Hide House Lofts workforce housing development in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood and Berkshire in West Allis.

Strautmanis is hoping to begin construction in fall. Madison-based Oakbrook Corp. will manage the property.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm