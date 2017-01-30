Crute acquires Waukesha station AM-WRRD 1510

New owner plans 24-hour format at former ESPN Deportes

by

January 30, 2017, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/30/crute-acquires-waukesha-station-am-wrrd-1510/

Radio host Michael Crute has acquired Waukesha-based radio station AM-WRRD 1510, which previously was ESPN Milwaukee’s Spanish language station, ESPN Deportes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Radio microphone and mixer

Crute, who co-hosts the nationally syndicated Devil’s Advocate Radio Show with Dominic Salvia, plans to change the format of the station to 24-hour programming seven days a week.

He and the former owner, Beaver Dam-based 540 ESPN Milwaukee owner Good Karma Brands, have an operating agreement that allows them to change the format effective Feb. 1, while the application for licensing transfer is pending at the FCC.

Devil’s Advocate will anchor the afternoon drive segment, airing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays with both Wisconsin and national political discussion.

The Bill Press Show, the Stephanie Miller Show, the Thom Hartman Show and Free Talk Live will all air live on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Milwaukee’s Earl Ingram Show will return on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. And Westwood One’s national news, daily features like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and weekend programs like Meet the Press will also air on the station.

AM-WRRD’s signal reaches the whole metro Milwaukee area and stretches to Madison.

“This is not simply a business deal,” Crute said. “My mission is to offer Milwaukee and Wisconsin a new voice and change our political dialogue. Our state and our nation need more fact-based political conversations, more speaking truth to power, more inclusive voices and less partisan rhetoric. Wisconsin needs a dynamic, commercial alternative to the right and far-right voices that peddle propaganda and alternative facts.”

