Three Susan G. Komen affiliates consolidate into single state-wide entity

Three Susan G. Komen affiliate organizations in southeast, south central and central Wisconsin have consolidated into a single state-wide entity called Susan G. Komen Wisconsin that will be headquartered in Milwaukee.

The change was announced Jan. 23.

Nikki Panico, executive director of the former Komen Southeast Wisconsin, will lead the new statewide organization. Michelle Heitzinger, director of Komen South Central Wisconsin, will stay on as the area director for that region.

“Combining our resources in a smart, strategic way will enable us to not only increase revenue and make a more significant impact on breast cancer and breast health in our current service areas, but also better position us to expand our impact throughout the state,” Panico said. “Aligned with Komen’s ‘Bold Goal’ to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026, the new organization will continue the affiliates’ focus to fund grants that help remove financial barriers to screening and those that meet identified gaps in breast health care and education.”

The new organization will serve 22 Wisconsin counties, with plans to expand over time into other areas of the state.

Susan G. Komen is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness and money for breast cancer research.