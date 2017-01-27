Southeastern Wisconsin Boy Scouts branch names new executive

Andrew Hardin has taken over as scout executive and CEO of the Three Harbors Council

by

January 27, 2017, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/27/southeastern-wisconsin-boy-scouts-branch-names-new-executive/

The Three Harbors Council, the Boy Scouts of America branch that oversees scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties, has named a new scout executive and chief executive officer.

Andrew Hardin.

Andrew Hardin

Andrew Hardin, former deputy scout executive of the Atlanta Area Council, assumed the role Jan. 1.

Hardin succeeds Ed Bandon, who retired this year after 42 years with Boy Scouts of America. Brandon had led the Three Harbors Council since 2008.

“As we thank Ed for his service to scouting and for his work to keep scouting strong in southeastern Wisconsin, we welcome a new executive with a record of success,” said Daniel Tranchita, managing director at Baird Advisors and president of the council’s executive board. “Through Andrew’s leadership, we know the character-building and skill-development programs offered by Three Harbors Council will continue to have a strong, positive impact in the lives of young people.”

Hardin is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s national honor society — the Order of the Arrow  — and a member of the Philmont Staff Association. His father was also an Eagle Scout.

He began his scouting career at the Atlanta Area Council in 1998 and held multiple leadership positions in the organization over the last two decades. He was named nonprofit CFO of the year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2016.

“Three Harbors Council has a national reputation for the quality and strength of its scouting programs,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to building on those strengths so as many young people as possible can benefit from scouting’s core values of leadership, character, achievement, service and outdoor experiences offered by scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties.”

The Three Harbors Council is based in Milwaukee and has a service center in Kenosha. The organization oversees scouting activities for more than 26,300 boys.

The Three Harbors Council, the Boy Scouts of America branch that oversees scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties, has named a new scout executive and chief executive officer.

Andrew Hardin.

Andrew Hardin

Andrew Hardin, former deputy scout executive of the Atlanta Area Council, assumed the role Jan. 1.

Hardin succeeds Ed Bandon, who retired this year after 42 years with Boy Scouts of America. Brandon had led the Three Harbors Council since 2008.

“As we thank Ed for his service to scouting and for his work to keep scouting strong in southeastern Wisconsin, we welcome a new executive with a record of success,” said Daniel Tranchita, managing director at Baird Advisors and president of the council’s executive board. “Through Andrew’s leadership, we know the character-building and skill-development programs offered by Three Harbors Council will continue to have a strong, positive impact in the lives of young people.”

Hardin is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s national honor society — the Order of the Arrow  — and a member of the Philmont Staff Association. His father was also an Eagle Scout.

He began his scouting career at the Atlanta Area Council in 1998 and held multiple leadership positions in the organization over the last two decades. He was named nonprofit CFO of the year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2016.

“Three Harbors Council has a national reputation for the quality and strength of its scouting programs,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to building on those strengths so as many young people as possible can benefit from scouting’s core values of leadership, character, achievement, service and outdoor experiences offered by scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties.”

The Three Harbors Council is based in Milwaukee and has a service center in Kenosha. The organization oversees scouting activities for more than 26,300 boys.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm