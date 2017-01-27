Southeastern Wisconsin Boy Scouts branch names new executive

The Three Harbors Council, the Boy Scouts of America branch that oversees scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties, has named a new scout executive and chief executive officer.

Andrew Hardin, former deputy scout executive of the Atlanta Area Council, assumed the role Jan. 1.

Hardin succeeds Ed Bandon, who retired this year after 42 years with Boy Scouts of America. Brandon had led the Three Harbors Council since 2008.

“As we thank Ed for his service to scouting and for his work to keep scouting strong in southeastern Wisconsin, we welcome a new executive with a record of success,” said Daniel Tranchita, managing director at Baird Advisors and president of the council’s executive board. “Through Andrew’s leadership, we know the character-building and skill-development programs offered by Three Harbors Council will continue to have a strong, positive impact in the lives of young people.”

Hardin is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Boy Scouts of America’s national honor society — the Order of the Arrow — and a member of the Philmont Staff Association. His father was also an Eagle Scout.

He began his scouting career at the Atlanta Area Council in 1998 and held multiple leadership positions in the organization over the last two decades. He was named nonprofit CFO of the year by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2016.

“Three Harbors Council has a national reputation for the quality and strength of its scouting programs,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to building on those strengths so as many young people as possible can benefit from scouting’s core values of leadership, character, achievement, service and outdoor experiences offered by scouting in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties.”

The Three Harbors Council is based in Milwaukee and has a service center in Kenosha. The organization oversees scouting activities for more than 26,300 boys.