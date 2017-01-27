SaintA to hold launch party for new youth services smartphone app

SaintA, a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that provides foster care, education and mental health services, is launching a new smart phone app next week called GRiDMKE that will provide youth in need with housing, health, income and education resources.

SaintA is hosting a launch party that will include a light luncheon for the app on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. until noon at the organization’s Franciscan Center at 3939 N. 88th St.

“When youth age out of foster care, it’s far too easy for them to fall off the grid and not have access to services to help them successfully enter into adulthood,” SaintA representatives wrote on the GRiDMKE launch event page. “But now, there’s an app for that.”

The app has been made possible by the Tellier Foundation.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Eloise Anderson and WDCF Bureau of Youth Services Director Wendy Henderson are scheduled to attend the event.

Those interested in attending can RSVP here.