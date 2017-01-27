GE Healthcare to move jobs from Maryland to Wisconsin

GE Healthcare will shift a certain number of jobs from a manufacturing plant located in Laurel, Maryland to sites in Milwaukee County and Madison over the next one to two years.

The Laurel plant, which will be shut down, employs around 180 people, and although some of those positions will remain in Maryland, a “significant number of new positions will be added in Wisconsin,” wrote GE Healthcare spokesperson Ben Fox in a statement released Friday afternoon. “It is too early to know specific numbers.”

The Laurel plant manufactures GE Healthcare incubators and warmers for neonatal intensive care units at hospitals.

“By consolidating business operations and engineering for the ‘Maternal-Infant Care’ business in larger, existing locations in Wisconsin, we will be more customer-centric, more competitive from a cost perspective, and enhance our technical domain expertise and platforming knowledge by collaborating more closely with the rest of the business’ engineering organization,” Fox wrote. “Also, from a supply chain perspective, shipping consolidated Maternal-Infant Care products, patient monitoring, and associated accessories from one facility versus multiple sites will benefit our customers.”

GE Healthcare operates more than 25 manufacturing plants and several smaller facilities in Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, Utah and Ohio. The company currently employs 6,000 people in Wisconsin and 20,000 people nation-wide.

News of the company’s decision to shift jobs to Wisconsin was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.