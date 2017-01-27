GE Healthcare to move jobs from Maryland to Wisconsin

"Significant number" of new positions to be added in Milwaukee County, Madison

by

January 27, 2017, 5:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/27/ge-healthcare-to-move-jobs-from-maryland-to-wisconsin/

GE Healthcare will shift a certain number of jobs from a manufacturing plant located in Laurel, Maryland to sites in Milwaukee County and Madison over the next one to two years.

GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare.

The Laurel plant, which will be shut down, employs around 180 people, and although some of those positions will remain in Maryland, a “significant number of new positions will be added in Wisconsin,” wrote GE Healthcare spokesperson Ben Fox in a statement released Friday afternoon. “It is too early to know specific numbers.”

The Laurel plant manufactures GE Healthcare incubators and warmers for neonatal intensive care units at hospitals.

“By consolidating business operations and engineering for the ‘Maternal-Infant Care’ business in larger, existing locations in Wisconsin, we will be more customer-centric, more competitive from a cost perspective, and enhance our technical domain expertise and platforming knowledge by collaborating more closely with the rest of the business’ engineering organization,” Fox wrote. “Also, from a supply chain perspective, shipping consolidated Maternal-Infant Care products, patient monitoring, and associated accessories from one facility versus multiple sites will benefit our customers.”

GE Healthcare operates more than 25 manufacturing plants and several smaller facilities in Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, Utah and Ohio. The company currently employs 6,000 people in Wisconsin and 20,000 people nation-wide.

News of the company’s decision to shift jobs to Wisconsin was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

GE Healthcare will shift a certain number of jobs from a manufacturing plant located in Laurel, Maryland to sites in Milwaukee County and Madison over the next one to two years.

GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare.

The Laurel plant, which will be shut down, employs around 180 people, and although some of those positions will remain in Maryland, a “significant number of new positions will be added in Wisconsin,” wrote GE Healthcare spokesperson Ben Fox in a statement released Friday afternoon. “It is too early to know specific numbers.”

The Laurel plant manufactures GE Healthcare incubators and warmers for neonatal intensive care units at hospitals.

“By consolidating business operations and engineering for the ‘Maternal-Infant Care’ business in larger, existing locations in Wisconsin, we will be more customer-centric, more competitive from a cost perspective, and enhance our technical domain expertise and platforming knowledge by collaborating more closely with the rest of the business’ engineering organization,” Fox wrote. “Also, from a supply chain perspective, shipping consolidated Maternal-Infant Care products, patient monitoring, and associated accessories from one facility versus multiple sites will benefit our customers.”

GE Healthcare operates more than 25 manufacturing plants and several smaller facilities in Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, Utah and Ohio. The company currently employs 6,000 people in Wisconsin and 20,000 people nation-wide.

News of the company’s decision to shift jobs to Wisconsin was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Airlines should add direct flights from Mitchell International to what city?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

Subscribe

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm