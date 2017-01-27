Downtown Transit Center bridge demolition begins for The Couture

Demolition began Friday morning on the Downtown Transit Center bridge, as clearing continues to make way for a spring ground breaking for The Couture.

If all goes as planned, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. will demolish the bridge over the course of one week, completing it on Feb. 3.

During demolition, Michigan Street, from North Cass Street to North Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed to traffic and pedestrians through Feb. 5.

The bridge linked the O’Donnell Park parking garage to the former Milwaukee County Transit Center. It’s removal marks another milestone in the demolition process.

Earlier this month, the Transit Center’s clock tower was demolished.

“We’re thrilled to see so much visible progress on this site,” said County Executive Chris Abele. “This is another major milestone in a project that will bring new jobs, new residents and enhanced vitality to Milwaukee’s lakefront.”

Barrett Lo Visionary Development is planning The Couture at the site, a $122 million, 44-story luxury apartment building. The project includes public plazas and parks, pedestrian bridges and a new lakefront stop for the proposed streetcar when it opens in 2018.

A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.