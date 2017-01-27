Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by

January 27, 2017, 7:30 AM

BizInsights-BizTimes-brand-identity-apples-01-27-2017Here’s the reality: B2B buying processes are steadily becoming more complex, involving more people and taking longer to complete.

Today, prospective customers do more of their own product and vendor research, but a self-service customer journey doesn’t fully encompass the nuances of today’s B2B buying process.

5 realities of today’s B2B buyer

  • B2B decision-makers and influencers are often hard to identify and communicate with.
  • They tend to be very busy – a big part of the reason they’re so hard to reach.
  • B2B companies attempt to manage risk by having multiple people involved in the buying team, each with a specific role.
  • Often, administrative staff act as gatekeepers, controlling access to decision-makers in B2B companies.
  • The status quo is a powerful barrier to change. Unless a company has experienced a significant amount of pain from its existing vendor, it usually won’t make a move.

In this environment, a strong brand promise is more important than ever. It enables you to influence more members of the B2B buying team, even though you may not know who all of them are. Plus, it positions your brand in the minds of centers of influence, increasing the odds that they will mention your company to their peers.

Many buyers also ask people in their professional networks for vendor and product referrals. For them to recommend your company, you need to cultivate a strong, memorable brand. One key way to do that is via traditional print and online advertising.

Effective brand advertising can help your company to:

  • Communicate its value proposition and brand promise in a compelling way
  • Differentiate your products and services from your competitors
  • Proactively support your team during the sales process

What’s a marketer to do?

To be successful in today’s business environment, you need to become an avid student of your target audience’s buying process. What does it look like today? What has changed? What do you need to do to persuade prospects to move from one step to the next?

According to the Strategic Planning Institute, “advertising allows companies to tap into the minds of decision-makers along the purchasing process path.” Their study and others demonstrate that the greater the investment, the more advertisers tend to increase awareness and preference for their brand.

Key takeaway: As you develop marketing strategies and tactics for your company, don’t forget that brand advertising needs to be incorporated. This integrated approach will help to ensure that you are reaching each person who is part of today’s complex B2B buying process.

The expansion option
Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

The Trump factor

Business leaders hopeful he’ll boost economy

  • Northwestern Mutual tower, The Corners to open in 2017

    Other major projects ready to move forward this year

    by Corrinne Hess

    January 23, 2017

    In early December, the 617-foot yellow crane lifted its final load, a cooling tower, to the Northwestern Mutual Tower and…

  • Quad, Joy Global lead local stock rally

    Economic Trends 2017

    by Andrew Weiland

    The stock market had a strong bull run in 2016, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13.4 percent to an all-time high of…

  • Tax changes in store for business owners

    How to prepare now to take advantage

    by Molly Dill

    On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to reduce the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent and make…

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
Concordia University Wisconsin

02/07/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

02/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm