After Breast Cancer Diagnosis begins search for new director

After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, ABCD, has begun searching for a new executive director.

The organization’s current leader, Ginny Finn, has decided to step down in May. Finn has led the organization since 2007.

ABCD is a Wisconsin-based support network for people affected by breast cancer — patients as well as their friends and family members. The organization was founded in Milwaukee and under Finn’s direction expanded its statewide and nationally.

“Ginny’s leadership enabled ABCD to grow beyond a Milwaukee-based resource to a true national support for breast cancer patients,” said Wayne Oldenburg, incoming ABCD board president and husband of its late founder, Melodie Wilson Oldenburg. “Thanks to her, our survivorship service is respected not only by health care allies and hospitals in Wisconsin, but also National Cancer Institute-designated centers of excellence such as the Cleveland Clinic, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Northwestern Lurie Cancer Center and UW Carbone Cancer Center.”

The organization said it is looking for a “top-tier” executive director from Wisconsin who has strong community ties and experience fundraising. ABCD said those interested in being considered should send their credentials to Wayne Oldenburg at woldenburg@oldenburggroup.com.