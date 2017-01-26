MLG Capital purchases underutilized Pewaukee strip mall

Plans to revitalize, find an anchor tenant

January 26, 2017, 11:44 AM

Brookfield-based MLG Capital has purchased a neglected strip mall on West Capitol Drive in Pewaukee for $1.8 million.

pewaukee plaza

The Pewaukee Plaza strip mall.

The 147,300-square-foot Pewaukee Plaza at 1256 W. Capitol Drive lost its anchor tenant more than five years ago and MLG is hoping to revitalize the center and re-lease the building.

“We want to focus first on the anchor tenant,” said Andy Bruce, principal of MLG Capital. “It is in a good location, well signed and has a stop light at both entrances. It just needs some TLC and local aggressive leasing and local ownership.”

MLG Capital purchased the property from Miami Beach, Florida-based LNR Property LLC, according to state records.

MLG Capital purchases property across the country for its investors but is always looking for opportunities locally, Bruce said.

“This purchase was a chance to add value back to our own backyard and a nice opportunity for our investors,” Bruce said.

The expansion option
The expansion option

Part 2 in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Brushing up on health care costs
Brushing up on health care costs

Dental benefits can drive decreased medical spend

by Paul Nobile

Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?
Does your company have a full funnel content strategy?

5 steps to nurturing leads all the way to the sale

by Robert Wendt

Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers
Creating a competitive edge for Wisconsin manufacturers

Spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturers Extension Partnership (WMEP)

by Lee Swindall

Pressed for space?
Pressed for space?

Understand the trade-offs of construction, expansion and relocation

by Jerry Schlitz

