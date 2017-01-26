Lane to retire from MGIC

Jeffrey Lane, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at Milwaukee-based MGIC Investment Corp., plans to retire soon.

Lane, 66, told the mortgage insurance company’s board of directors of his plans this week, and said he would stay on until a replacement had been hired and trained, according to an SEC filing.

A key part of MGIC’s five-member executive leadership team, Lane has been executive vice president since 2008 and general counsel and secretary since 1996.

Before joining MGIC, Lane was a partner at Milwaukee-based law firm Foley & Lardner, in the corporate and securities law group. He joined Foley in 1975 and served as a partner for 19 years. Lane holds a law degree from Boston University and a bachelor’s from Columbia University.

MGIC is now interviewing candidates for the role.