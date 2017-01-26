Hope Street Ministry planning community greenhouse on W. Capitol Drive

Hope Street Ministry is planning a $5 million addition to its West Capitol Drive facility in Milwaukee, which will feature a community greenhouse that will also serve as a neighborhood sanctuary.

The 21,000-square-foot addition, called Schechem Greenhouse, will be located at 2510 W. Capitol Drive. The first floor will feature a café and aquaponics area. A physical greenhouse will be located on the second and third floors. The greenhouse will be central to the Life Skills and Job Preparedness programs, said Ashley Thomas, executive director of Hope Street.

The name of the greenhouse derives from the Canaanite city of Shechem, which was a place of refuge for various tribes and travelers centuries ago.

“The earliest greenhouses were built to cultivate exotic fruits and vegetables in harsh climate conditions,” Thomas said. “This greenhouse will do the same thing for the people of Milwaukee. It is a place for people who have been profoundly affected by the toxic environment they grew up in, their own poor choices, and drug or alcohol abuse. We are charged to be an increasingly healthy part of our community.”

The facility will complement Hope Street’s existing three-story, 24-unit building located at 2522 W. Capitol Drive, which has helped the ministry provide housing and shelter to the community, Thomas said.

Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects is designing the three-story building and New Berlin-based Beyer Construction is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2018.

Fundraising efforts are underway to pay for the project, which is expected to be completed in December 2018.