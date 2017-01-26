Geist to lead Americas at Cielo

Brookfield-based Cielo has promoted Marissa Geist to executive vice president and managing director of the Americas.

Geist succeeds Angela Hills, now chief revenue officer at Cielo. Geist has been added to the global executive team at the global staffing and recruitment firm. In her new role, she will lead sales, delivery and operations for all of North America and Latin America, regions that have seen significant growth at the company over the past 18 months.

Geist joined Cielo (formerly Pinstripe) in 2015 and previously served as senior vice president of global operations, working to refine the company’s global operating model. Before she was hired at Cielo, Geist worked in senior leadership roles at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup for 11 years, most recently as vice president of client programs.

“Since joining us to start 2015, Marissa has made strong contributions to our ability to predict, fulfill and exceed our clients’ needs,” said Sue Marks, Cielo’s founder and chief executive officer. “With almost 15 years of experience in our industry, Marissa has a unique ability to keep our employees and clients at the forefront of all business decisions. We are confident she will capitalize on our global investments in our people, our footprint, our technology and our systems to support our growth.”

“The Americas leadership team has a finely-crafted formula for winning new partnerships, operating at scale and delivering real results for our clients. I hope to support their continued success by introducing new ideas and innovations that will not only improve results, but add to Cielo’s legacy of transforming the industry and redefining what clients can expect from all RPO partnerships,” Geist said.

Cielo has more than 1,600 employees and 143 clients worldwide. It offers Recruitment Process Outsourcing, primarily for the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and health care sectors.